Ryan Mayer

Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was arrested at the W Scottsdale on Saturday night on three charges after a fight ensued when he attempted to gain access to the hotel’s bathroom.

The 23-year-old was arrested on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing after witnesses said that he pushed a member of the hotel’s security team who was working at the entrance of the hotel. Police said that Seals-Jones appeared to be drunk with “bloodshot watery eyes”.

According to ESPN, Seals-Jones attempted to enter the hotel to use the bathroom and was told that it was only open to hotel guests at that time. He then proceeded to enter a sushi restaurant connected to the hotel that was blocked off with ropes and stanchions. After entering the restaurant, he was confronted by hotel employees who tried to get him to leave, but that’s when things became physical according to the employees.

“He became combative, pushed me,” one of the hotel employees said in the report. The employee explained that Seals-Jones “shoved” him in the shoulder. That, according to the report, is when the hotel employees “went hands on” Seals-Jones, tackling him to the ground in an attempt to get him out of the hotel.”

Seals-Jones was taken to a Scottsdale jail after the incident. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cardinals prior to last season after a four-year career at Texas A&M. In 10 games for the Cardinals last season, Seals-Jones caught 12 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns. He is the second member of the Cardinals organization to be arrested in the last two weeks with General Manager Steve Keim being arrested for DUI last week. Keim was recently suspended five games after pleading guilty to extreme DUI.