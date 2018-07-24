(CBS Local)– If you’re a fan of Hot Cheetos, Takis or other spicy chips, there may be more to worry about when snacking than burning your tongue. Your gallbladder may be at stake.

Rene Craighead, 17, of Memphis, Tennessee, estimated she was eating about four bags of the popular hot chip flavors when she began feeling sick to her stomach, reports CBS affiliate WREG-TV. She was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery to remove her gallbladder. Her mother, also named Rene, blames the surgery on her daughter’s favorite hot snacks.

“She loves them. Every time I go out she says, ‘Bring me back some Hot Takis, bring me back some Hot Chips.’ I want to make her happy, so I brought them back. She was eating big bags and would take them to school with her,” the elder Craighead told WREG-TV.

Dr. Cary Canvender, a gastroenterologist at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital told WREG-TV, that while many factors contribute to the removal of a person’s gallbladder, eating spicy chips likely contributed to the high school student’s surgery.

“We do see tons of gastritis and ulcer-related stuff due to it,” Cavender said,”We probably see around 100 kids a month, easily.”

In a statement on behalf of Takis, Buchanan Public Relations wrote:

“We assure you that Takis are safe to eat, but should be enjoyed in moderation as part of a well-balanced diet. Takis ingredients fully comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, and all of the ingredients in each flavor are listed in detail on the label. Always check the serving size before snacking.”

The statement continued that Takis takes complaints very seriously and are happy to connect with the customer, according to WREG-TV.

Frito-Lay, the maker of Cheetos, also responded, stating:

“At Frito-Lay, food safety is always our number one priority, and our snacks meet all applicable food safety regulations as well as our rigorous quality standards. Some consumers may be more sensitive to spicy foods than others and may choose to avoid spicier snacks due to personal preference.”

