YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (CBS Local) – A man was nearly gored after being caught on video taunting a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

The man was not injured, but the encounter that was filmed by Lindsey Jones, is gaining a lot of attention. It shows the man agitating the wild animal while other vehicles lined the road.

At one point in the video the bison charges the taunter, but doesn’t appear to have made contact with the man.

According to Yellowstone National Park, “Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. Always stay at least 25 yards away from wildlife.”

There is no word on whether the man has been identified or ticketed by park authorities.

[H/T CBS Denver]