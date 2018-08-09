GREAT BRITAIN (CBS Local) – A violent and intoxicated mob is reportedly wrecking havoc across Great Britain. Pest control experts say they’re not talking about over-served bar patrons, they’re talking about drunken wasps.

The European nation is in the middle of the summer frenzy for wasps, as experts explain that the insects have started feeding on “fermented fruit and leftover pub ciders” instead of their normal food supplies.

“Wasps have built absolutely massive nests and, now that all the larvae have grown up and the queen has stopped laying eggs, the colonies have a workforce with nothing to do – and nothing to eat. So they go down to the pub, obviously,” Shane Jones of Ridtek Pest Control told the Daily Mail.

“Wasps can’t handle their booze, so they get tanked-up and fighty – like lager louts.”

British pest control workers say wasps sipping on leftover booze is making them “irritable” and much more likely to sting humans. Residents are being urged to keep their food bagged up while outside to limit the chance of more “stinging rampages” in local towns.

“The most influential factor on wasp numbers is when people do not dispose of their waste properly, especially food with a high sugar content, such as fruit,” Dee Ward-Thompson of the British Pest Control Association told reporters.