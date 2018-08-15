Fayette County, GA (CBS Local)- Authorities in Fayette County, Georgia are investigating a string of thefts in the area of a variety of objects, including a large amount of Ramen Noodles.

According to WTKR, almost $100,000 worth of Ramen Noodles were stolen when thieves made off with the trailer that the packages of noodles were sitting in outside of a Chevron gas station in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Officials believe that the 53-foot trailer was stolen sometime between July 25th and August 1st.

In addition to the trailer, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the culprits involved in five other car break-ins and a motorcycle theft.