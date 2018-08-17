FREMONT (KPIX 5/CBS SF) — East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell said he is “considering” a possible run for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election.

“I’m considering it,” Swallwell said to reporters ahead of an event with constituents at a restaurant in Fremont Friday morning.

“It’s an exciting decision to make and it’s a big decision to make,” the representative said. “I do think that though our country’s path forward is through a candidate who can bring new energy, new ideas and new leadership, new confidence to solve these problems.”

A vociferous critic of President Donald Trump, Swallwell said his top priority is returning control of Congress to the Democrats.

“The four freedoms that Franklin Roosevelt promised all of us is under attack right now. And the best thing that I can do in Congress right now is defend those freedoms but also be a part of the solution to build on those freedoms and expand opportunity,” he said.

Just before an event at The East Bay Cafe Depot in Fremont, @ericswalwell says he’s “considering” running for President of the United States in 2020. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/OK8rfo5Ygt — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) August 17, 2018

Swallwell, 37, was a former prosecutor for the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. He took office in 2013, replacing 20-term incumbent Pete Stark.

Swallwell’s district covers parts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

The congressman joins a long list of possible contenders seeking to unseat Trump in 2020, including Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen, Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

None of the aforementioned contenders has officially filed paperwork for a presidential run, while Trump filed his paperwork for re-election on the day of his inauguration.

“We’re going to have 15 to 20 people run, that is probably the best thing about this. I think crowded primaries flush out weaknesses and leaders emerge,” Swallwell said.

Despite the big names being mentioned as presidential hopefuls in 2020, Swalwell said he would not consider a run if it wasn’t realistic.

“I’ve been called a longshot all my life,” the congressman said, noting he was the first in his family to go to college and practice law, along with beating Stark, a Democrat who represented the East Bay district for 40 years.

“So I know a thing or two about longshots, and I’m going to consider whether is worth doing for the country and my family, who would have to sacrifice,” Swalwell went on to say.