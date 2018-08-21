Ryan Mayer

College football season is right around the corner, which means that programs everywhere are putting out videos on social media of some of their walk-on players receiving scholarships. Much like the trend of school commitment videos, this has led to more and more creative ways for coaches to surprise players with their scholarship.

The latest example comes from Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin. While addressing his team after practice, he appeared to be lecturing running back Gerald Hearns about missing his yoga class. Kiffin then hands Hearns what he says is a note from the instructor of the class and asks him to read it aloud to the team.

📝 Earned not given. Today one of the most humble and hardest workers on our team earned a scholarship. We had a little fun in how we gave it to him 👌 Congrats Gerald 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aznAhZyxwe — FAU Football (@FAU_Football) August 20, 2018

The paper said “You’re on scholarship,” which lead to his teammates crowding around to celebrate with him. Hearns, a redshirt senior, appeared in eight games last season for the Owls, carrying 11 times for 67 yards. He’s studying to get his degree in Business Administration and Entrepreneurship.