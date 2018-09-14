LSU Tigers @ Auburn Tigers

Saturday, September 15, 2018, 3:00 pm ET

UNDER 44.5

If I’ve taken away anything from what I’ve seen from LSU and Auburn in the first two weeks, it’s that I love watching their defenses get to work. I’m not expecting either offense to find much room to work with, and I think we’ve got a rock fight on our hands.

SportsLine Expert: Tom Fornelli (9-2 in last 11 CFB picks)

Ohio St. Buckeyes @ TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday, September 15, 2018, 8:00 pm ET

TCU +13

One thing’s for sure, the Buckeyes won’t hang 77 on the Horned Frogs. That was Ohio State’s output opening week against Oregon State. Last week against Rutgers, the Buckeyes rang up 52 more points. But my trusty simulations indicate this will be a considerably closer game between two top-15-ranked squads. This game is in Arlington, so expect a huge TCU contingent. My projections show the Frogs covering the spread 57 percent of the time, losing by an average of nine points. Expect TCU to keep this one close.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (2-1 in last 3 CFB ATS picks)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, September 16, 2018, 1:00 pm ET

UNDER 53

Yes, 53! The total skyrocketed after opening at 49.5. Acknowledgement: Both squads might need to replace starters on defense from last week, and Kansas City S Eric Berry (hip), who skipped the opener, likely needs more time to heal. Still, Pittsburgh would have flirted with a shutout of Cleveland if not for a half-dozen turnovers. The Chiefs were downright dazzling under young QB Patrick Mahomes against the Chargers but should retreat as they complete a mini-gauntlet of tough road games to start the schedule. Totals this high should be reserved for December games involving a team in tank mode.

SportsLine Expert: Mike Tierney (7-2 in last 9 NFL picks)

Oakland Raiders @ Denver Broncos

Sunday, September 16, 2018, 4:25 pm ET

DENVER -6

The Broncos are nearly unbeatable at home in the first two weeks of the season (one loss since 1999), so this is an obvious teaser play this week at this number. The Raiders should be one of the worst teams in football this year; right now I have them as the second-worst team in my power ratings, ahead of just the Bills. Case Keenum needs to better protect the ball, but he should have an easier time against this defense. And defensive line injuries for the Raiders could open up the running game for Denver to extend a second-half lead.

SportsLine Expert: R.J. White (9-3-2 in last 14 NFL picks)

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, September 16, 2018, 8:20 pm ET

DALLAS -3

This game will feature two really good defenses and run games. Dallas will be excellent on that side of the ball, as will the Giants, at least down the middle of their defense. Where the Cowboys can have success is attacking the edge in the running game. That’s where the Giants struggled in the preseason, and in Week 1 vs. Jacksonville. The passing game for both teams is still a work in progress, but if it comes down to talent, the Giants have the advantage there. But the x-factor will be which QB can you trust to get out of pressure in a crucial situation, and that leans toward the Cowboys and Dak Prescott.

SportsLine Expert: Emory Hunt (2-1 in last 3 NFL ATS picks)

