Toronto, Canada (CBS Local)- Houston Astros bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte has plenty on his plate on a day-to-day basis.

He has to make sure that the Astros relievers get warmed up and are ready to go prior to entering any game. But, his game day duties didn’t stop him from having a catch with a fan prior to Tuesday night’s games against the Toronto Blue Jays. In the process of that catch, he helped fix the young fan’s throwing motion.

In a video posted to Twitter by user Mike Conley, Bracamonte can be seen walking over to the wall separating fans from the field and showing the youngster how to keep his hand inside his elbow when throwing.

What an incredible moment at last night’s @BlueJays @astros game. Not only did @bracamonte85 have a catch with my son, he even took time to adjust his grip and throwing mechanics. It was an awesome teaching moment, Thank you! 🇻🇪🇨🇦 #mlb #this #abca #astros #bluejays @Cut4 pic.twitter.com/e7ca8XGEus — Mike Conley (@Bullseye_MC) September 25, 2018

The act of kindness has quickly gone viral on social media, leading other Astros fans to tell their stories of interactions with Bracamonte. One fan’s daughter wore a shirt saying “I literally LOVE Javier Bracamonte”. The bullpen catcher responded in kind with a matching shirt of his own.

Another fan said that Bracamonte not only signed a baseball for his kids, but also made sure to give them water while they sat outside in the Florida heat.

Yeah. Gave each kid a ball and got them waters cuz it was crazy hot out. @bracamonte85 is a great dude. — Hodgy (@Hodgy1414) September 25, 2018

Bracamonte’s wife, Katie, responded to Conley’s post explaining why he feels the need to help out the young fans of the game.

Thanks for sharing Mike. Javier was a young kid in Venezuela in love w/baseball & he goes to work everyday w/ that same love. Players/staff in Venezuela were kind to him & he promised himself to pay it forward if he got the chance. Hope your son holds on to the love of the game! — Katie Bracamonte (@KBracamonte00) September 26, 2018

It seems that acts like these are the norm for Bracamonte since he began working for the Astros in 2001.