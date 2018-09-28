Ryan Mayer

There are always surprises in fantasy football through the early part of the season, and this year is no different. The names that litter the top of the leaderboard in fantasy points this year aren’t necessarily ones we’re used to seeing. Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes and Ryan Fitzpatrick are the top QBs to this point. Raise your hand if you saw that coming… Alright, put your hand down, liars.

The point is there are often guys who we don’t expect who blow up for huge fantasy days on a week-in, week-out basis. This week, as usual, the CBSSports.com experts Dave Richard and Heath Cummings are here to try and pick out the guys who are in for huge days come Sunday.

We begin with another surprising QB performer so far this year: Andy Dalton.

Dave Richard

Start

QB: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals @ Atlanta Falcons, Proj Fantasy Points: 19.2

WR: Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Proj. Fantasy Points: 8.2

Sit

RB: Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys, Proj. Fantasy Points: 9.6

TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers, Proj. Fantasy Points: 4.7

Heath Cummings

Start

RB: Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals, Proj. Fantasy Points: 10.1

TE: Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns, Proj. Fantasy Points: 5.8

Sit

QB: Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, Proj. Fantasy Points: 22.8

WR: Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns, Proj. Fantasy Points: 7.7

For the reasons behind these starts and sits, check out the video above. You can see more of the guys work over at the CBSSports.com Fantasy section.