Zebulon, GA (CBS Local)- A Pike County High School football player died on Sunday night after being seriously hurt during a game on Friday night.

According to CBS News, junior linebacker Dylan Thomas was seriously injured during the second quarter of Pike County’s Friday night game against Peach County High School and was transported to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital first before being transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Thomas then underwent surgery to relieve brain swelling and he remained in a coma on Saturday before then passing away from his injuries on Sunday night.

Thomas’ uncle, Nick Burgess, posted an emotional message on Facebook after his passing calling Dylan the golden child in the family and saying that he “really brought the family together. Mr. Burgess also created a Facebook fundraiser to cover the medical costs and lost income for the family that, as of this writing, had raised over $41,000.

Several Twitter users posted messages in tribute to Dylan after the news broke on Sunday night.

Just wanted to take the time and say RIP to Dylan Thomas who suffered a fatal injury in the game against Peach County this weekend my thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the entire Pike County community #FlyHighDylan 🙏🏾 — Sean Freeman (@DaJoker14_) October 1, 2018

prayers go out to Dylan’s family and friends, as well as Pike co. community and their team. Fly high Dylan Thomas 🕊❤️. pic.twitter.com/Y2X9SAvZI0 — Jennifer🌻 (@DuhitzzJennifer) October 1, 2018

Prayers for the family of Dylan Thomas, the Pike County and Peach County football teams and coaches, and the entire Pike County High School. May God’s amazing peace and comfort be with you in this time of sadness. — The Westfield School (@TheWestfieldSch) October 1, 2018

Superintendent Michael Duncan and principal Kevin Huffstetler said in a Facebook post on Monday that counselors would be available to students mourning the loss of Dylan.