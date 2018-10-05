NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – “The Situation” is going from the “Jersey Shore” house to a jail cell.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison on Friday, months after he pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion in January.

The reality TV star had faced up to five years in federal prison. His attorney was hoping for probation, but the government had pushed for at least a 14-month prison term.

Sorrentino’s brother, Marc, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to spend two years in prison Friday.

The brothers were charged in 2014 with multiple tax offenses after withholding about $9 million in income from the IRS.

They initially pleaded not guilty but later sent a letter to the judge saying they wanted to change their pleas.

“The Situation” appeared on all six seasons of the “Jersey Shore,” which ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.

He and other cast members reunited this spring for “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

