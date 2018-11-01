Murphy Brown returns with an all-new episode tonight at 9:30PM ET/PT on CBS. The latest installment of this historic series is called “Results May Vary” and features a very special appearance from Screen Actors Guild Award winner Peter Gallagher.

CBS Local’s Matt Weiss caught up with Gallagher ahead of tonight’s episode to discuss working with the Murphy Brown cast, simpler times in television and the potential for more appearances in the future.

MW- Hello Peter, first off you’re on Murphy Brown, an incredibly iconic show. What does it feel like to actually be a part of this series?

PG- It’s really exciting to be a part of Murphy Brown for so many reasons. One of the reasons is Diane English, who created the show, had me on a pilot that she did before that didn’t go. But I loved working with her so I jumped at the chance to work with her again and to be on this iconic show with the original cast is very exciting.

Also the studio, we shot at Kaufman Astoria which is historic. All the way around from the production staff to the actors it was just a really well oiled machine. The live audience seemed really thrilled to be there and to be part of this return. It was also great to be part of a show from an era that was less fraught and less terrifying than the one we’re in now. Just by virtue of seeing the show now kind of makes you feel good, it reminds you of when things were a little less frantic and scary and tense. It allows you to laugh at things.

MW- Like stepping through a door to another time.

PG- Yea, that’s exactly right! We used to laugh.

MW- You mentioned the original cast, what’s it been like to work with Candice Bergen?

PG- She’s great. I just remember her films when I was a young man and she was a young person and how great I thought she was. It’s such a delight when you work with somebody that you admire from afar and discover they deserve every bit of your admiration and respect. Not just as an actor but as a person. The whole gang was really impressive.

It all has to do with who’s at the top and with Diane and Candice it’s bound to be good.

MW- You’re obviously a big name in your own right and on the show you play a character named John Haggerty who is an anchor on “The Wolf Network.” You have some interaction with Murphy’s son Avery played by Jake McDorman, what was that dynamic like?

PG- Well first of all Jake is a great kid. He’s a wonderful actor and really a lot of fun. Also Kara Lindsay was the other girl on the [Wolf Network] couch with me, she’s from Broadway and it was her first time every doing a job on television and she was terrific! If it works it will be because we all had some good chemistry and good timing.

MW- Sounds like you really enjoyed your time shooting, is there a chance we will see more John Haggerty?

PG- I never count my chickens but Diane and Candice certainly seemed intrigued with the notion and I suppose it depends on how things go. If I don’t screw things up tomorrow night, who knows [laughs].

MW- [Laughs] Fair enough, I’m sure it’ll go just fine. Thanks so much for the time today Peter and all the best!

PG- Thank you Matt, take care!

