(CBS Local) The analysis of Election Night 2018 has only just begun, but one thing is for certain. Tuesday night was a good one for former NFL players.

Five former players from the league were running for election in various local and federal positions. All five of those players won their races and will be representing their communities in the government moving forward.

5 former NFL players ran for election yesterday and all 5 won! pic.twitter.com/yZgkPV2vTq — TheFootballGirl.com (@TFG_NFL) November 7, 2018

Former Indianapolis Colts receiver Anthony Gonzalez, running as a Republican against Democrat Susan Morgan Palmer in the Ohio 16th House District, took home an easy victory winning more than 56 percent of the vote. It will be Gonzalez’s first time holding elected office.

Joining Gonzalez in the rookie class of incoming House Representatives is former Baylor and Tennessee Titans linebacker Colin Allred. Allred scored possibly the biggest upset of the night among the players, winning as a Democrat in the Texas House 32nd District race. In the process, Allred unseated House Rules Committee chairman and 11-time representative Pete Sessions.

Dug into the archives for this one. Here's Democratic U.S. Representative-elect Colin Allred sacking the hell out of Rhett Bomar. pic.twitter.com/YevXaG8axi — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 7, 2018

While Gonzalez and Allred will be serving their first terms in Congress, former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Napoleon Harris earned his second term in the Illinois State Senate. He was unopposed in the race.

Finally, Clint Didier and Aaron Rouse both won their elections for local government positions in their respective states.

Didier, a Republican, was elected to the Franklin County Commission in Washington state. The win is a relief for Didier who had previously sought elected office on four separate occasions and had been unable to win election.

Rouse, a former Virginia Tech Hokie, won election to the Virginia Beach City Council, winning an at-large seat. Overall, it was a good night for former players looking to represent their communities in various forms of government.