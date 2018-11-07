Steve Silverman

At this point in the NFL season, you have a pretty good idea of who the reliables are at each position when it comes to weekly fantasy football. Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Drew Brees are all generally going to put up big points for you from the quarterback spot.

Alvin Kamara, Todd Gurley and Malcolm Gordon are the same from the running back spot. But, the problem for these players is that they are going to be one of the more expensive options on any given week. So, you play the matchups. This week, one matchup that’s looking pretty good? Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky going up against the Detroit Lions.

Take a look below at some of the other top picks for the week for your weekly fantasy football contests.

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals, FD Proj. – 28.1 points

Mahomes continues to make his move towards the Most Valuable Player award, and while he could hit a bump in the road at some point, it is not going to happen against the Arizona Cardinals. Look for Mahomes to have another 300-yard game here.

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins – 27.9 points

The Packers and Rodgers need to be focused and at a peak level after losing back-to-back games to the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. Rodgers should be able to take advantage of the Miami defense, and if the Packers can force a couple of turnovers, Rodgers will have the added benefit of operating on a short field.

3. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders – 26.9 points.

The Chargers played a strong game in winning on the road against the Seattle Seahawks, and now he gets a chance to take apart the Oakland Raiders. Jon Gruden’s team does not look interested at this point and Rivers could have a huge day throwing to Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams.

4. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals – 25.5 points

After their huge win over the Los Angeles Rams, there’s a chance that the Saints could have a letdown this week on the road against a Cincinnati team that should be quite desperate. However, Brees is as strong a leader as he is a passer, and he will make sure the Saints light up the scoreboard once again.

5. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions – 25.0 points

The Bears start the meat of their schedule after playing four consecutive AFC East opponents. Trubisky has made some big plays with ahis arm and also with his legs, and he appears more accomplished running with the ball than he is throwing it. However, he is making enough key plays with his arm that he is deserving of respect. Look for a big game from the Chicago signal caller.

Running backs

1. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders – 22.6 points

Gordon is a remarkable talent who continues to wreak havoc on opponents with his speed and ability to make opponents miss. Gordon has the strength to get the most out of every run, and he should have a field day against the disinterested Oakland defense.

2. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers – 20.3 points

The Giants aren’t going anywhere with their 1-7 record, but that does not mean that Pat Shurmur doesn’t have work to do. Quarterback Eli Manning may not have much left in the tank, but Shurmur can’t let opponents slow down Barkley, who is destined to be a superstar in the NFL for many years. He should have a strong performance Monday night against the Niners.

3. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks – 19.7 points

This is an opportunity for Gurley to show off his toughness. Not only are the Rams coming off their first loss of the season, the Seahawks are a tough and nasty opponent, and they are going to try to put the wood to him in an attempt to slow him down. Gurley will feel the pain, but he will remain productive.

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals – 18.3 points

Kamara has shown he has the quickness and resourcefulness to cause problems for opponents on an every-week basis. The Bengals may not have the ability to keep the Saints in check for four quarters, and that’s good news for Kamara. He already has nine rushing TDs and he will add to that total in this game.

5. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers – 18.2 points

Conner has done a remarkable job this season, and while it was expected he might provide a solid bump to the Pittsburgh for two or three games, he has done far more than that. Conner will exert his physical style at home against the Panthers and torment the vistors.

Wide receivers

1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers – 15.5 points

The best receiver can smell the competition he is getting from a player on a team in the NFC South. It used to be Julio Jones of the Falcons, but Brown has trumped Jones’s physical strength, reach and leaping ability with his amazing skill. Now he’s trying to do the same to the Saints’ Michael Thomas, who could prove to be an even tougher rival. Look for Brown to dominate against Carolina.

2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins – 15.4 points

The Packers have to play with an edge in this game after disappointing losses to the Rams and Pats. Rodgers should be on top of his game, and Adams should take apart the Miami secondary.

3. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals – 14.5 points

Thomas wants to be recognized as the best receiver in the game and he is mounting a serious challenge to Brown. He has caught 70 passes while being targeted 79 times for 880 yards with seven receptions of 25 yards or more. Thomas has a big game here against the Bengals.

4. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders – 13.1 points

Allen has the ability to catch anything he can get his hands on, and he also excels at making big plays that change the tenor of the game. The Raiders will not do much and look for Allen to have his best game of the season

5. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at Cleveland Browns – 13.0 points

Now that jones has finally gotten into the endzone, look for him to make up for lost time. The Browns make mistakes to lose every week, and they cannot stop Jones from putting his signature on this game.

Tight ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals – 10.8 points

Kelce’s size, strength and speed makes him a formidable opponent every week, and he could get the bulk of the red zone opportunities because he knows how to use his size, guts and excellent hands when the Chiefs get into scoring territory.

2. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins – 8.9 points

Graham is starting to get used to his new surroundings in Green Bay, and that could make the Packers a very dangerous team in the second half of the season. As talented as Graham is, it takes time for him to get used to his new team. It all comes together against Miami.

3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. N.Y. Giants – 8.7 points

Kittle is a lot more than a good tight end on a bad team. He is a rising talent who has a chance to be a Pro Bowl player for many years. He can punish a bad Giants team with a big game on Monday night.

4. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans – 8.5 points

This is a bit of a gamble because Gronkowski did not play last week against the Packers and he has missed two games this season. Gronkowski is viewed as week-to-week because of back and ankle issues, but the belief here is that he will play against the Titans and make a big play or two to give the Pats a key road win.

5. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys – 7.9 points

The loss by the Redskins last week to the Falcons means it is likely the NFC East will open up and the Eagles will have a chance to regain the division crown. Look for Ertz to punish the Cowboys here with at least two big plays.