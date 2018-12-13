(CBS Chicago/CBS Local) — A hunter in Illinois may have shot the largest buck ever in the United States.

Keith Szableswki from Johnston City shot the buck during the first days of shotgun season in mid-November, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources reports.

If it becomes certified, the 51 point buck would break the current record, set in 2016 by a 27-year-old farmer from Gallatin, Tennessee. According to USA TODAY, Stephen Tucker shot a 47-point buck with a muzzleloader.

The points will officially be scored by a panel of judges in July in Peoria, Farm Week Now reports.

Szablewski, a 29-year law enforcement veteran, has been deer hunting for four years, Farm Week Now reported.