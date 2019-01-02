WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS Local) — A Wisconsin woman started 2019 with a jolt when they found a stranger in her house sleeping on her dog’s bed.

Police in Waukesha said a man, who was allegedly “heavily intoxicated” after celebrating New Year’s Eve, “accidentally entered the wrong residence” and fell asleep next to the homeowner’s 150-pound Mastiff, Benton.

Police believe the man, who lives just a few doors down with his mom, entered the home through an unlocked side door thinking it was his own.

Homeowner Lynn Sarver said she and her roommate Elise Diskerud called police after they discovered the man at around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Intoxicated man breaks into Waukesha home, naps on dog bed with 150-pound Mastiff

https://t.co/PEoxH0s7eQ — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) January 1, 2019

“He was passed out on the dog bed and they woke him up and he was cooperative and apologetic,” Sarver told CBS affiliate WDJT. “The police officers were very nice to him, too.”

Sarver and Diskerud decided not to press charges.

“He had too much to drink last night, just give him a break,” said Diskerud.

“He didn’t do anything wrong really other than go into the wrong house,” said Sarver.