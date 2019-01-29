By Norm Elrod

(CBS LA/CBS Local) — Super Bowl LIII is nearly upon us, with the New England Patriots set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI. CBS will bring you all of the action Sunday in Atlanta, from the pregame through the opening kickoff and every exciting play.

The story of this matchup may already seem familiar. The Patriots return to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years, looking to add their sixth title of the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era. When this pair won its first Super Bowl over the Rams, then hailing from St. Louis, Rams head coach, Sean McVay was in high school, and starting quarterback, Jared Goff, was in elementary school.

The Patriots have impressed in their two playoff wins. The Rams, who dominated much of their regular season, advanced from the NFC Championship with the help of a controversial no-call. What does all this mean for Sunday’s matchup?

That’s a good question, that has been and will continue to be covered at length here. But let’s take a step back from the game to look at slightly less pressing matters.

Stream the Patriots-Rams in Super Bowl LIII on CBSSports.com.

CBS Boston’s Levan Reid and CBS Los Angeles’s Kevin Cuenca join us to help answer four questions that have been bothering fans since the matchup was first determined:

Given all the championships each city has enjoyed over its sports history, does Boston or Los Angeles have the better sports heritage? What clothing in Bill Belichick’s wardrobe is older than Sean McVay? Exactly how many Super Bowls do the Patriots have to win before they’re not an underdog? Does Boston or Los Angeles throw a better party?

Their answers may surprise you. And the excitement will continue as we approach Super Bowl LIII and the action from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.