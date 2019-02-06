



Another day and another set of GRAMMY performers have been announced as we are now just four days away from “Music’s Biggest Night.” Current nominees Chloe x Halle and Travis Scott will grace the stage as well as former GRAMMY winners Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson. Additionally, current nominee Dua Lipa will perform with GRAMMY winner St. Vincent.

The 2019 GRAMMYs will also boast a tribute to legendary singer Aretha Franklin featuring Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and past GRAMMY nominee Andra Day. Previously announced performers for this year’s awards also include Shawn Mendes, Marren Morris, Young Thug, Katy Perry and more.

The 61st GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT), only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.