The 61st annual GRAMMY Awards are off and running on CBS. Check back here throughout the night for updates on all the winners from Music’s Biggest Night!
RECORD OF THE YEAR
- “I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
- “The Joke,” Brandi Carlile
- “This Is America,” Childish Gambino
- “God’s Plan,” Drake
- “Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- “All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- “Rockstar,” Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B
- By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
- Scorpion, Drake
- H.E.R., H.E.R.
- Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
- Dirty Computer, Janelle Monáe
- Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
- Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By, Various Artists
SONG OF THE YEAR
- “All The Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
- “Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
- “God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
- “In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
- “The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
- “The Middle,” Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
- “Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
- **“This Is America,” Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)**
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Chloe x Halle
- Luke Combs
- Greta Van Fleet
- H.E.R.
- Dua Lipa
- Margo Price
- Bebe Rexha
- Jorja Smith
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
- “Colors,” Beck
- “Havana (Live),” Camila Cabello
- “God Is A Woman,” Ariana Grande
- “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” Lady Gaga
- “Better Now,” Post Malone
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
- “Fall in Line,” Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato
- “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” Backstreet Boys
- “‘S Wonderful,” Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
- **“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper**
- “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
- “Say Something,” Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton
- “The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
- Love Is Here To Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
- **My Way, Willie Nelson**
- Nat “King” Cole & Me, Gregory Porter
- Standards (Deluxe), Seal
- The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!, Barbra Streisand
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
- Camila, Camila Cabello
- Meaning Of Life, Kelly Clarkson
- **Sweetener, Ariana Grande**
- Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
- Beautiful Trauma, P!nk
- Reputation, Taylor Swift
BEST DANCE RECORDING
- “Northern Soul,” Above & Beyond featuring Richard Beford
- “Ultimatum,” Disclosure featuring Fatoumate Diawara
- “Losing It,” Fisher
- **“Electricity,” Silk City (Diplo & Mark Ronson) & Dua Lipa**
- “Ghost Voices,” Virtual Self
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
- “Four Out of Five,” Arctic Monkeys
- **“When Bad Goes Good,” Chris Cornell**
- “Made an America,”FEVER 333
- “Highway Tune,” Greta Van Fleet
- “Uncomfortable,” Halestorm
BEST ROCK SONG
- “Black Smoke Rising,” Greta Van Fleet
- “Jumpsuit,” Twenty One Pilots
- “Mantra,” Bring Me the Horizon
- **“Masseduction,” St. Vincent**
- “Rats,” Ghost
BEST ROCK ALBUM
- Rainier Fog, Alice in Chains
- Mania, Fall Out Boy
- Prequelle, Ghost
- **From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet**
- Pacific Daydream, Weezer
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
- Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys
- **Colors, Beck**
- Utopia, Björk
- American Utopia, David Byrne
- Masseduction, St. Vincent
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
- “Long As I Live,” Toni Braxton
- “Summer,” The Carters
- “Y O Y,” Lalah Hathaway
- **“Best Part,” H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar**
- “First Began,” PJ Morton
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE (CO-WINNERS)
- **“Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand,” Leon Bridges**
- “Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight,” Bettye LaVette
- “Honest,” Major
- **“How Deep Is Your Love,” PJ Morton Featuring Yebba**
- “Made For Love,” Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway
BEST R&B SONG
- **“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)**
- “Come Through And Chill,” Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel
- Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
- “Feels Like Summer,” Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
- “Focus,” Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- “Long As I Live,” Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
- **Everything Is Love, The Carters**
- The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle
- Chris Dave And The Drumhedz, Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
- War & Leisure, Miguel
- Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello
BEST R&B ALBUM
- Sex & Cigarettes, Toni Braxton
- Good Thing, Leon Bridges
- Honestly, Lalah Hathaway
- H.E.R., H.E.R.
- Gumbo Unplugged (Live), PJ Morton
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE (CO-WINNERS)
- “Be Careful,” Cardi B
- “Nice for What,” Drake
- **“King’s Dead,” Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake**
- **“Bubblin,” Anderson .Paak**
- “Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott, Drake, (Big Hawk) & Swae Lee
BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
- “Like I Do,” Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink
- “Pretty Little Fears,” 6lack featuring J. Cole
- **“This Is America,” Childish Gambino**
- “All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- “Rockstar,” Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
BEST RAP SONG
- “God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
- “King’s Dead,” Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)
- “Lucky You,” R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)
- “Sicko Mode,” Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)
- “Win,” K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)
BEST RAP ALBUM
- Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B
- Swimming, Mac Miller
- Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle
- Daytona, Pusha T
- Astroworld, Travis Scott
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
- “Wouldn’t It Be Great?” Loretta Lynn
- “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters,” Maren Morris
- **“Butterflies,” Kacey Musgraves**
- “Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
- “Parallel Line,” Keith Urban
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
- “Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne
- **“Tequila,” Dan + Shay**
- “When Someone Stops Loving You,” Little Big Town
- “Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
- “Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
BEST COUNTRY SONG
- “Break Up In The End,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)
- “Dear Hate,” Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)
- “I Lived It,” Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)
- **“Space Cowboy,” Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)**
- “Tequila,” Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
- “When Someone Stops Loving You,” Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
- Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini
- Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne
- Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
- **Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves**
- From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG
- “You Will Win,” Jekalyn Carr
- “Won’t He Do It,” Koryn Hawthorne
- **“Never Alone,” Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin**
- “Cycles,” Jonathan McReynolds featuring DOE
- “A Great Work,” Brian Courtney Wilson
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG
- “Reckless Love,” Cory Asbury
- **“You Say,” Lauren Daigle**
- “Joy.,” for KING & COUNTRY
- “Grace Got You,” MercyMe featuring John Reuben
- “Known,” Tauren Wells
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
- One Nation Under God, Jekalyn Carr
- **Hiding Place, Tori Kelly**
- Make Room, Jonathan McReynolds
- The Other Side, The Walls Group
- A Great Work, Brian Courtney Wilson
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
- **Look Up Child, Lauren Daigle**
- Hallelujah Here Below, Elevation Worship
- Living with a Fire, Jesus Culture
- Surrounded, Michael W. Smith
- Survivor: Live from Harding Prison, Zach Williams
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
- Prometo, Pablo Alboran
- **Sincera, Claudia Brant**
- Musas (Un Homenaje al Folclore LatinoAmericano en Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2, Natalia Lafourcade
- 2:00 AM, Raquel Sofía
- Vives, Carlos Vives
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE
- Kick Rocks, Sean Ardoin
- Saint James Infirmary Blues, Jon Batiste
- **The Joke, Brandi Carlile**
- All on My Mind, Anderson East
- Last Man Standing, Willie Nelson
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
- “All the Trouble,” Lee Ann Womack
- “Build a Bridge,” Mavis Staples
- **“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile**
- “Knockin’ on Your Screen Door,” Josh Prine
- “Summer’s End,” Josh Prine
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
- **By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile**
- Things Have Changed, Bettye LaVette
- The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine
- The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone, Lee Ann Womack
- One Drop of Truth, The Wood Brothers
BEST REGGAE ALBUM
- As the World Turns, Black Uhru
- Reggae Forever, Etana
- Rebellion Rises, Ziggy Marley
- A Matter of Time, Protoje
- **44/876, Sting & Shaggy**
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM
- Accessory to War (Neil Degrasse Tyson & Avis Lange), Courtney B. Vance
- Calypso, David Sedaris
- Creative Quest, Questlove
- **Faith – A Journey for All, Jimmy Carter**
- The Last Black Unicorn, Tiffany Haddish
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
- Annihilation, Patton Oswalt
- **Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle**
- Noble Ape, Jim Gaffigan
- Standup for Drummers, Fred Armisen
- Tamborine, Chris Rock
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
- **The Band’s Visit (Original Broadway Cast)**
- Carousel (2018 Broadway Cast)
- Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (Original Television Cast)
- My Fair Lady (2018 Broadway Cast)
- Once on This Island (New Broadway Cast)
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
- Call Me By Your Name, Various Artists
- Deadpool 2, Various Artists
- **The Greatest Showman, Hugh Jackman & Various Artists**
- Lady Bird, Various Artists
- Stranger Things, Various Artists
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
- “All The Stars (from Black Panther),” Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
- “Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name),” Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)
- “Remember Me (from Coco),” Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
- **“Shallow (from A Star Is Born),” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)**
- “This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman),” Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
- Boi-1da
- Larry Klein
- Linda Perry
- Kanye West
- **Pharrell Williams**
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
- “Apes—,” (The Carters) Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers
- **“This Is America,” (Childish Gambino) Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers**
- “I’m Not Racist,” (Joyner Lucas) Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer
- “Pynk,” (Janelle Monáe) Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers
- “Mumbo Jumbo,” (Tierra Whack) Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer
BEST MUSIC FILM
- Life In 12 Bars, (Eric Clapton) Lili Fini Zanuck, video director; John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen & Lili Fini Zanuck, video producers
- Whitney, (Whitney Houston) Kevin Macdonald, video director; Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn & Lisa Erspamer, video producers
- **Quincy, (Quincy Jones) Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula DuPré Pesmen, video producer**
- Itzhak, (Itzhak Perlman) Alison Chernick, video director; Alison Chernick, video producer
- The King, (Elvis Presley) Eugene Jarecki, video director; Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn & Christopher St. John, video producers