



16-time ACM Award winner and legendary artist Reba McEntire will host the 54th ACM Awards, broadcasting live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 7 (live 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), only on CBS. This year’s show will mark Reba’s 16th time as host.

Reba will get her hosting duties underway on Wednesday, February 20th when she goes on CBS This Morning to reveal the nominees for this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards. Additional nominees will be announced live on ET Online. The full list of nominations will be released immediately following on ACMcountry.com.