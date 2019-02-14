



Fisher-Price is recalling a popular Barbie toy over fears that it could cause injuries.

An estimated 44,000 Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers are being pulled from store shelves because they can keep running after the foot pedal is released.

Fisher-Price has received 17 complaints about the camper, but no injuries have been reported.

They were made by the East Aurora-based company and sold exclusively by Walmart from July 2018 to last month.

If your child has this camper, contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.