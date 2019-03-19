



James Corden, host of The Late Late Show with James Corden, will host the 73rd annual Tony Awards, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 9th (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT). Corden also shouldered hosting duties In 2016 for the 70thTony Awards which had its largest audience in 15 years and won an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Special Class Program.”

“I’m thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards,” said James Corden. “The Broadway community is very dear to my heart, and I’m beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night.”

The nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 30. Check back for more information about the awards as it becomes as available and tune in on Sunday, June 9th; only on CBS.