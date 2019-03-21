



— A Tennessee woman claims a doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center operated on the wrong kidney, causing her permanent health problems.

Carla Miller claims she went to VUMC in November 2017 with a fever and pain in her side. Doctors recommended putting a stent in her left kidney, but instead it was placed in her right kidney. Miller had to have additional surgery to fix the error.

As a result, Miller claims her urinary system was damaged and she now requires dialysis for life, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Miller filed a $20.5 million dollar lawsuit Tuesday in Davidson County Circuit Court.

“This type of error is shocking and inexcusable in modern medicine, and it is mind-boggling that it could occur at an institution like Vanderbilt,” said Miller’s attorney, Afsoon Hage.

A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center said the hospital could not comment on ongoing court cases.

The lawsuit marks the third time this year VUMC has been linked to costly and dangerous medical errors. Last month, another lawsuit claimed a patient died after an unsupervised resident did not properly place a central line in the patient’s throat.

Earlier this year, a former Vanderbilt nurse was indicted for accidentally giving a patient a lethal dose of a powerful paralyzing medication that is used to execute inmates on death row. Charlene Murphey, 75, was left brain-dead and later died. RaDonda Vaught, 35, was charged with one count of impaired adult abuse and one count of reckless homicide.