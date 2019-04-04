



— Several people reported seeing something streaking across the sky in Charleston, South Carolina, Thursday morning at around 6:45 a.m.

Those who reported it observed an object with a tail and a blue or green light.

CBS affiliate WCSC received nine reports from all over the Lowcountry, including Summerville, Goose Creek, North Charleston, Ladson and Folly Beach.

{POSSIBLE METEOR}

WOW! Did anyone else see this earlier?! We're working to figure out what it was!

Video sent to us by Travie Gray! @Live5News pic.twitter.com/PHbv97bbP4 — Michal Higdon (@MichalHigdon) April 4, 2019

Other specific sightings reported seeing it in Myrtle Beach, Savannah, Georgia and Hickory, North Carolina.

The American Meteor Society, which allows people to self-report meteor sightings, received more than 330 reports from all across South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia between 6:45 a.m. and 6:53 a.m. Thursday.

The fireball over North and South Carolina from this morning has also been seen from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia!

We received 330+ reports so far and more videos.

Event page: https://t.co/swyTFpdAuU

Share your sighting here: https://t.co/evqkWyLdwG pic.twitter.com/pooFOSMPu3 — AMSMETEORS (@amsmeteors) April 4, 2019

Some of the sightings were reported as far away as Kentucky, Alabama and Virginia, the website reported.

Social media came alive as many people shared their accounts and/or video of the incident.

Did I just see a meteor? pic.twitter.com/QnphCLQUn1 — Johnny Petrozelle (@Johnny_GoFast_) April 4, 2019

Did you see this over Charleston this morning? We've received a lot of reports of what appears to be a meteor or comet flying across the sky around 6:50 am? This video is from Travie Gray. Share your pics or video with @Live5News! #chsnews #chswx pic.twitter.com/bwG51ZL1OZ — Kyle Jordan (@KyleLive5) April 4, 2019

Check out this video of the meteor over Warner Robins around 6:50 AM this morning. Video from Desi Giles. pic.twitter.com/9XTG1OdWGY — Hunter Williams (@Hunt_Wx) April 4, 2019

Getting a few calls and lots of reports of a bright meteor visible across SE SC and GA. Got pics or videos? Send them along! #scwx #gawx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) April 4, 2019

This is the second large meteor sighting over the East Coast during the past week. People across northern Florida reported a greenish-blue fireball that seemed to plummet from the sky shortly before midnight Saturday.