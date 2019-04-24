



— An Emirati woman who had been in a coma for 27 years recently woke up and called out her son’s name, The National reports.

Munira Abdulla suffered serious brain injury in 1991 when the car she was riding in, driven by her brother-in-law, hit a school bus. She had just picked up her 4-year-old son from school when the accident occurred.

Abdulla’s son, Omar Webair, escaped with a bruise to the head. He told The National his mother cradled him in her arms to prevent him from being seriously injured.

“My mother was sitting with me in the back seat. When she saw the crash coming she hugged me to protect me from the blow,” Webair said.

Abdulla, who was 32 at the time, ended up in a coma. Doctors believed she would never regain consciousness.

“I never gave up on her because I always had a feeling that one day she will wake up,” said Webair, who is now, coincidentally, 32 years old himself.

A car crash in 1991 left Munira Abdulla in a comatose state but her son never lost hope that she would wake up https://t.co/wD2vtr0KJU — The National (@TheNationalUAE) April 23, 2019

Abdulla was moved to various hospitals over the years due to insurance constraints.

In April 2017, she was moved to a hospital in Germany, where she underwent multiple surgeries to restore her weakened limb muscles. She was also given medication intended to improve her epilepsy.

14 months later, in June 2018, Webair said his mother began to stir during an argument with doctors over her care at his mother’s bedside.

“There was a misunderstanding in the hospital room and she sensed I was at risk, which caused her a shock,” he told The National.

Three days later, Webair said he woke up to someone calling his name and realized it was his mother.

“I was flying with joy,” Webair said. “For years I have dreamt of this moment, and my name was the first word she said.”

Over time, Abdulla has become more responsive. Doctors said last month she is “currently able to communicate in a very reasonable manner, especially in familiar situations.”

Abdulla continues to receive treatment in Abu Dhabi.

“I shared her story to tell people not to lose hope on their loved ones,” Webair said. “Don’t consider them dead when they are in such a state.