



Nominations were announced earlier today for The 73rd Annual Tony Awards , airing live on Sunday, June 9th (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), only on CBS . Leading this year’s nominations is “Hadestown” which netted 14.

As previously announced, Tony Award winner James Corden will host the 2019 Tony Awards for the second time, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Nominations for the 2019 American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards:

Best Play

“Choir Boy”

Author: Tarell Alvin McCraney

Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove-

“The Ferryman”

Author: Jez Butterworth

Producers: Sonia Friedman Productions, Neal Street Productions, Ronald Frankel, Gavin Kalin Productions, Roy Furman/Benjamin Lowy, Scott M. Delman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Ron Kastner, Starry Night Entertainment, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Scott Landis, Steve Traxler, Richard Winkler, Rona Delves Broughton/Bill Damaschke, 1001 Nights, Burnt Umber Productions, Rupert Gavin, Scott Rudin, Jamie deRoy/Catherine Adler, Sam Levy/Lauren Stevens, Ramin Sabi/Christopher Ketner

“Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Author: Taylor Mac

Producers: Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, Eli Bush, Eric Falkenstein, Suzanne Grant, No Guarantees, Universal Theatrical Group, James L. Nederlander, Columbia Live Stage, John Gore Organization, Spring Sirkin, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Jamie deRoy, Wendy Federman, Barbara Manocherian, Al Nocciolino, Bruce Robert Harris & Jack W. Batman, Adam Rodner, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, John Johnson

“Ink”

Author: James Graham

Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove, The Almeida Theatre, Rupert Goold, Denise Wood, Sonia Friedman Productions, Diane Benjamin

“What the Constitution Means to Me”

Author: Heidi Schreck

Producers: Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, Madeleine Foster Bersin, Myla Lerner/Jon Bierman, Jenna Segal/Catherine Markowitz, Jana Shea/Maley-Stolbun-Sussman, Rebecca Gold/Jose Antonio Vargas, Level Forward, Cornice Productions, Lassen Wyse Balsam, Nederlander Presentations/Kate Lear, Clubbed Thumb, True Love Productions, New York Theatre Workshop

Best Musical

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Producers: Ira Pittelman & Tom Hulce, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, EMI Entertainment World, Inc., Josh Berger, Ken Schur, Ron Simons, Stephen Byrd, Alia Jones, Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Cheryl Wiesenfeld, Harriet Newman Leve, Jeffrey Finn, Stephen & Nancy Gabriel, Darren Bagert, David Binder, Wendy Federman, Susan Quint Gallin, Mickey Liddell, Robert Ahrens, Christopher Maring, David Mirvish, Stacy Jacobs, Marianne Mills, Loraine Alterman Boyle, deRoy-Winkler, Karmazin-McCabe, Koenigsberg-Krauss, Zell-Kierstead, Deborah Barrera, Robyn & Larry Gottesdiener, The Araca Group, Rashad V. Chambers, Mike Evans, Hani Farsi, John Gore Organization, Mike Karns, Willette & Manny Klausner, Gabrielle Palitz, No Guarantees, Sheldon Stone, Stuart Weitzman, Universal Music Theatrical

“Beetlejuice”

Producers: Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions, Jeffrey Richards, Jam Theatricals, IMG Original Content, Rebecca Gold, Benjamin Lowy, James L. Nederlander, Warner/Chappell Music Inc., ZenDog Productions, deRoy Federman Productions/42nd.club, Latitude Link, Mary Lu Roffe, Terry Schnuck, Marc Bell & Jeff Hollander, Jane Bergère, Joanna Carson, Darren DeVerna & Jere Harris, Mark S. Golub & David S. Golub, The John Gore Organization, Ruth & Steve Hendel, LHC Theatrical Fund, Scott H. Mauro, Networks Presentations, No Guarantees, Gabrielle Palitz, Pierce Friedman Productions, Iris Smith, Triptyk Studios

“Hadestown”

Producers: Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy, Carl Daikeler, Five Fates, Willette & Manny Klausner, No Guarantees, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, Stone Arch Theatrical, Benjamin Lowy/Adrian Salpeter, Meredith Lynsey Schade, 42nd.club, Craig Balsam, Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Concord Theatricals, Laurie David, Demar Moritz Gang, Getter Entertainment, Deborah Green, Harris Rubin Productions, Sally Cade Holmes, Marguerite Hoffman, Hornos Moellenberg, Independent Presenters Network, Jam Theatricals, Kalin Levine Dohr Productions, Phil & Claire Kenny, Mike Karns, Kilimanjaro Theatricals, Lady Capital, LD Entertainment, Sandi Moran, Tom Neff, MWM Live, Patti Sanford Roberts & Michael Roberts, Schroeder Shapiro Productions, Seriff Productions, Stage Entertainment, Kenneth & Rosemary Willman, KayLavLex Theatricals, Tyler Mount, Jujamcyn Theaters, The National Theatre, New York Theatre Workshop

“The Prom”

Producers: Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein, Jack Lane, James & Catherine Berges, Nelda Sue Yaw, Natasha Davison, Joe Grandy, Kimberlee Garris, Lisa Morris, Terry Schnuck, Jane Dubin, Rosalind Productions, Inc., FAHS Productions, Seth A. Goldstein, Mike Kriak, Don & Nancy Ross, Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Cliff Hopkins, Masie Productions, Vivek Shah, Three Belles & A Bob, Arment-Tackel, Armstrong-Manocherian, Fakler-Silver, Fox Theatricals-Mosbacher-Lonow, Palitz-Stern-Smedes, Nancy & Ken Kranzberg/David Lyons, Larry & Elizabeth Lenke/Elizabeth L. Green, Iris Smith/Instone Productions, Kuhlman-Ketner/Wallace-ATxRandomProductions, The John Gore Organization, The Shubert Organization, Independent Presenters Network, Margot Astrachan, Darren P. DeVerna & Jeremiah J. Harris, Reagan Silber

“Tootsie”

Producers: Scott Sanders, Carol Fineman, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Columbia Live Stage, Sally Horchow, James L. Nederlander, Benjamin Lowy, Cindy and Jay Gutterman/Marlene and Gary Cohen, Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Robert Greenblatt, Stephanie P. McClelland, Candy Spelling, Jam Theatricals, Roy Furman, Michael Harrison/David Ian, Jamie deRoy/Catherine Adler/Wendy Federman/Heni Koenigsberg, JAA Productions/Stella LaRue/Silva Theatrical Group, Toho Co. Ltd., Jonathan Littman, Peter May, Janet and Marvin Rosen, Seriff Productions, Iris Smith, Bob Boyett Thomas L. Miller, Larry J. Kroll/Douglas L. Meyer, Victoria Lang/Scott Mauro, Brunish/Caiola/Fuld, Jr./Epic Theatricals, Ted Liebowitz/Lassen Blume Baldwin, The John Gore Organization, Ronald Frankel, Char-Park Productions, Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Fakston Productions, The Woodland Hills Broadway Group, 2 Js and an A. Inc., Tom McGrath/42nd.club, Drew Hodges and Peter Kukielski, Jim Fantaci, Frederike and Bill Hecht, Brad Lamm, Independent Presenters Network



Best Revival Of A Play

“Arthur Miller’s All My Sons”

Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Julia C. Levy, Sydney Beers, Steve Dow

“The Boys in the Band”

Author: Mart Crowley

Producers: David Stone, Scott Rudin, Patrick Catullo, Aaron Glick, Ryan Murphy

“Burn This”

Producers: David Binder, Ruth Hendel, Big Beach, Sharon Karmazin, OHenryGS Productions, Ken Schur, Jayne Baron Sherman, Cynthia Stroum, Barbara Whitman, Richard Willis, Adam Zotovich, The Shubert Organization, Ambassador Theatre Group, Eric Schnall, Wendy Orshan, Jeffrey M. Wilson

“Torch Song”

Author: Harvey Fierstein

Producers: Richie Jackson, Eric Kuhn & Justin Mikita, Stephanie P. McClelland, Ken Fakler, David Mirvish, Lassen Blume/Karmen Boyz Productions, CJC & Priest/Judith Ann Abrams, Burnt Umber/True Love Productions, Caiola Productions/Torchbearers, Jujamcyn Theaters, Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Casey Reitz

“The Waverly Gallery”

Author: Kenneth Lonergan

Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Columbia Live Stage, Eric Falkenstein, Suzanne Grant, James L. Nederlander, Universal Theatrical Group, John Gore Organization, Len Blavatnik, Peter May, Stephanie P. McClelland, Benjamin Lowy, Al Nocciolino, Patty Baker, Wendy Federman, Barbara H. Freitag, Heni Koenigsberg, David Mirvish, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, John Johnson

Best Revival Of A Musical

“Kiss Me, Kate”

Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Julia C. Levy, Sydney Beers, Steve Dow

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Producers: Eva Price, Level Forward, Abigail Disney, Barbara Manocherian & Carl Moellenberg, James L. Nederlander, David Mirvish, Mickey Liddell & Robert Ahrens, BSL Enterprises & MagicSpace Entertainment, Berlind Productions, John Gore Organization, Cornice Productions, Bard Fisher/R. Gold, LAMF/J. Geller, T. Narang/ZKM Media, R/F/B/V Group, Araca/IPN, St. Ann’s Warehouse, Tamar Climan, Bard Summerscape

Best Book Of A Musical

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Dominique Morisseau

“Beetlejuice”

Scott Brown & Anthony King

“Hadestown”

Anaïs Mitchell

“The Prom”

Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin

“Tootsie”

Robert Horn

Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre

“Be More Chill”

Music & Lyrics: Joe Iconis

“Beetlejuice”

Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect

“Hadestown”

Music & Lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell

“The Prom”

Music: Matthew Sklar

Lyrics: Chad Beguelin

“To Kill A Mockingbird”

Music: Adam Guettel

“Tootsie”

Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play

Paddy Considine, “The Ferryman”

Bryan Cranston, “Network”

Jeff Daniels, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Adam Driver, “Burn This”

Jeremy Pope, “Choir Boy”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play

Annette Bening, “Arthur Miller’s All My Sons”

Laura Donnelly, “The Ferryman”

Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”

Janet McTeer, “Bernhardt/Hamlet”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hillary and Clinton”

Heidi Schreck, “What the Constitution Means to Me”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, “The Prom”

Derrick Baskin, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Alex Brightman, “Beetlejuice”

Damon Daunno, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Santino Fontana, “Tootsie”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical

Stephanie J. Block, “The Cher Show”

Caitlin Kinnunen, “The Prom”

Beth Leavel, “The Prom”

Eva Noblezada, “Hadestown”

Kelli O’Hara, “Kiss Me, Kate”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Play

Bertie Carvel, “Ink”

Robin De Jesús, “The Boys in the Band”

Gideon Glick, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Burn This”

Benjamin Walker, “Arthur Miller’s All My Sons”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play

Fionnula Flanagan, “The Ferryman”

Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Kristine Nielsen, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Julie White, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Ruth Wilson, “King Lear”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical

André De Shields, “Hadestown”

Andy Grotelueschen, “Tootsie”

Patrick Page, “Hadestown”

Jeremy Pope, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Ephraim Sykes, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical

Lilli Cooper, “Tootsie”

Amber Gray, “Hadestown”

Sarah Stiles, “Tootsie”

Ali Stroker, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Mary Testa, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Best Scenic Design Of A Play

Miriam Buether, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Bunny Christie, “Ink”

Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”

Santo Loquasto, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Jan Versweyveld, “Network”

Best Scenic Design Of A Musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Peter England, “King Kong”

Rachel Hauck, “Hadestown”

Laura Jellinek, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

David Korins, “Beetlejuice”

Best Costume Design Of A Play

Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”

Toni-Leslie James, “Bernhardt/Hamlet”

Clint Ramos, “Torch Song”

Ann Roth, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Ann Roth, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Best Costume Design Of A Musical

Michael Krass, “Hadestown”

William Ivey Long, “Beetlejuice”

William Ivey Long, “Tootsie”

Bob Mackie, “The Cher Show”

Paul Tazewell, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Best Lighting Design Of A Play

Neil Austin, “Ink”

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Peter Mumford, “The Ferryman”

Jennifer Tipton, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, “Network”

Best Lighting Design Of A Musical

Kevin Adams, “The Cher Show”

Howell Binkley, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Bradley King, “Hadestown”

Peter Mumford, “King Kong”

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, “Beetlejuice”

Best Sound Design Of A Play

Adam Cork, “Ink”

Scott Lehrer, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Fitz Patton, “Choir Boy”

Nick Powell, “The Ferryman”

Eric Sleichim, “Network”

Best Sound Design Of A Musical

Peter Hylenski, “Beetlejuice”

Peter Hylenski, “King Kong”

Steve Canyon Kennedy, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Drew Levy, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, “Hadestown”

Best Direction Of A Play

Rupert Goold, “Ink”

Sam Mendes, “The Ferryman”

Bartlett Sher, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Ivo van Hove, “Network””

George C. Wolfe, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Best Direction Of A Musical

Rachel Chavkin, “Hadestown”

Scott Ellis, “Tootsie”

Daniel Fish, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Des McAnuff, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Casey Nicholaw, “The Prom”

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, “Choir Boy”

Warren Carlyle, “Kiss Me, Kate”

Denis Jones, “Tootsie”

David Neumann, “Hadestown”

Sergio Trujillo, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Best Orchestrations

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, “Hadestown”

Simon Hale, “Tootsie”

Larry Hochman, “Kiss Me, Kate”

Daniel Kluger, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Harold Wheeler, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-Competitive Categories

Special Tony Award For Lifetime Achievement In The Theatre

Rosemary Harris

Terrence McNally

Harold Wheeler

Special Tony Awards

Marin Mazzie

Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company

Jason Michael Webb

Regional Theatre Tony Award

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Palo Alto, CA

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Judith Light

Tony Honors For Excellence In The Theatre

Broadway Inspirational Voices – Michael McElroy, Founder

Peter Entin

FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9

Joseph Blakely Forbes

Tony Nominations By Production

“Hadestown” – 14

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” – 12

“Tootsie” – 11

“The Ferryman” – 9

“To Kill a Mockingbird” – 9

“Beetlejuice” – 8

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” – 8

“Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” – 7

“The Prom” – 7

“Ink” – 6

“Network” – 5

“Choir Boy” – 4

“Kiss Me, Kate” – 4

“Arthur Miller’s All My Sons” – 3

“Burn This” – 3

“The Cher Show” – 3

“King Kong” – 3

“Bernhardt/Hamlet” – 2

“The Boys in the Band” – 2

“Torch Song” – 2

“The Waverly Gallery” – 2

“What the Constitution Means to Me” – 2

“Be More Chill” – 1

“Hillary and Clinton” – 1

“King Lear” – 1

Check back here for more as we draw closer to The 73rd Annual Tony Awards and be sure to tune in Sunday, June 9th (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.