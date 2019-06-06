The 73rd annual Tony Awards will be broadcast from New York City this Sunday, June 9th at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Hosted by James Corden, this year’s show promises to be as spectacular as ever with a laundry list of special appearances and performances guaranteed to get you out of your seat.
One of the awards highest honors every year is “Best Musical.” Here we take a look back at the last ten winners of this prestigious award as we prepare to crown a new winner Sunday night.
In The Heights (2008)
NEW YORK – AUGUST 19: Singer/actress Jordin Sparks makes her debut in “In The Heights” on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 19, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
Billy Elliot The Musical (2009)
NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Actor Trent Kowalik performs with the cast of ‘Billy Elliot’ onstage during the 63rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
Memphis (2010)
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: The cast of “Memphis” performs on stage during the 65th Annual Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
The Book Of Mormon (2011)
HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Matt Stone, Trey Parker, Casey Nicholaw and Robert Lopez attend ‘The Book Of Mormon’ Los Angeles Opening Night at the Pantages Theatre on September 12, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Pantages Theatre)
Once (2012)
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: Steve Kazee performs on stage with the case of ‘Once the Musical’ onstage at the 66th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 10, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Kinky Boots (2013)
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 28: Castmembers partake in the “Kinky Boots” Broadway Sneak Peek at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on February 28, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
A Gentleman’s Guide To Love And Murder (2014)
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 08: Lisa O’Hare, Bryce Pinkham and Lauren Worsham of ‘A Gentleman’s Guide To Love and Murder’ perform onstage during the 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Fun Home (2015)
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 07: American cartoonist Alison Bechdel (C) with cast and creative of “Fun Home” accept the award for Best Musical onstage at the 2015 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Hamilton (2016)
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of ‘Hamilton’ perform onstage during the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Dear Evan Hansen (2017)
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 11: Ben Platt performs with the cast of “Dear Evan Hansen” onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
The Band’s Visit (2018)
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: Ari’el Stachel, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for “The Band’s Visit,” poses in the 72nd Annual Tony Awards Media Room at 3 West Club on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Be sure to tune in Sunday night at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS to see who will take home “Best Musical” at this year’s ceremony. Check your local listings for more information.