



— A Missouri man wanted for possession of a controlled substance gave his position away to law enforcement officers over the weekend when he passed gas so loudly that it gave up his hiding spot, officials said.

Deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were trying to track down the suspect outside the city of Liberty when they suddenly heard a noise.

“If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a [poop emoji] day,” the sheriff’s office wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post, which included the hashtag “#ItHappened.”

The suspect’s identity was not released by authorities, but people on social media praised the deputies for locating the man.

“Happy you guy’s are on your toes. Do not want any farting on my block!” Joan DeMar wrote on Facebook.

“I just feel bad for the K9 officer,” Michele Kelly commented. “I mean he could smell that better and further away than the human officer could hear it even!”

“He had the right to remain silent, but he didn’t have the ability,” Todd Wentz joked.

And Jennifer Lattanzi wrote: “What’s the 10 code for loud flatulence? We have a 10 P U.”

The official Twitter account of the City of Liberty also joined in the fun, thanking the sheriff’s department for “airing out a wanted person’s dirty laundry and fanning the flames.”

“The Liberty Police Department was surprised to see this incident slip out, which stinks for the arrestee,” the city wrote in a post on Twitter. “Fortunately, no one was injured during his arrest.”

The sheriff’s office also gave “props” to Liberty Police for “using their senses to sniff him out!”