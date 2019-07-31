



— An Ohio mother says her toddler suffered second degree burns on the bottom of her feet Sunday after visiting a brand new public swimming pool.

Rachel Kelly said she had to rush her 22-month old daughter, Lillian, to the emergency room after she stepped onto a metal plate with her bare feet for about five to 10 seconds in 90-plus degree heat.

“She was inconsolable, she started crying right away,” Kelly told WEWS. “Immediately I knew we needed to go to the ER.”

Kelly said their family has just taken their shoes off to get into the pool at the brand new Westlake Aquatic Center when Lillian stepped on the uncovered metal plate, which was just a few steps from the kids pool.

Mom wants changes at new pool after she says the bottom of her little girl’s feet were badly burned on metal cover. https://t.co/oEqlxFxJUJ @WEWS — Katie Ussin (@KatieUssin) July 30, 2019

“She burnt the bottom of her feet and all of her little toes, they all have blisters on them,” Kelly said.

The mother of two took to Facebook to warn others and also confronted a manager at the pool. Kelly says she wants the issue fixed before Lillian goes back to the pool.

“I want them to cover up so another little toddler doesn’t get their feet burned,” she said.

“We are regretful for the unfortunate situation which caused one of our patrons to suffer burns on their feet,” the director of the Westlake Recreation Department said in a statement. “Our maintenance staff is in the process of installing a covering over the area as well as researching reflective paint for the surface.”