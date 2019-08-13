



— A Michigan woman is said to be “very lucky” to have survived after being beaten by a man who called her “grandma” with a cast iron frying pan.

The 67-year-old Charlotte woman said she was struck her on the left side of her head while making dinner for two of her grandson’s friends, Ryan Goldsberry, 21, and a woman, in late May after hiring them to do some yard work. She had known Goldsberry for about 15 years.

The victim said as she yelled for help, she was struck a second time. Before she passed out, she said saw the shoes of the person who hit her and they belonged to Goldsberry.

When she woke up, the woman found herself in the basement. She tried to crawl out, but found someone was standing on the trap door that led upstairs, she said.

As she searched for another way out, the woman said she kept repeating to herself: “I’m not going to die in this basement.”

“I knew if I didn’t get out of that basement, I was going to die down there,” she told the Lansing State Journal.

The woman remembered a small window that had been boarded up at some point and covered by a shelving unit, she said. She rearranged furniture and totes to make steps to the top of the shelving unit and reach the window.

She wrenched the window open, pushed through a screen and slid through the one-foot tall window to get outside, she said.

“I finally made it over to the neighbor’s house, but the whole time, everything was spinning because my head was bleeding so bad,” she said.

The victim had a subdural hematoma and was bleeding under her skull, on top of her brain and outside her skull, she said. She spent five days in the hospital.

Goldsberry and the woman who was with him fled in the victim’s vehicle. He was arrested in Plumas County, California.

Goldsberry was charged with armed robbery causing serious injury, attempted murder, unlawful imprisonment, assault with the intent to do less than murder, felonious assault, auto theft and stealing a financial transaction device.

The woman was not charged.