WINFIELD, MO (CBS Local) — A hilarious exchange between an unknown person and a Missouri cop about getting high went viral Friday after the conversation was posted online.

It all started with an invitation to a baseball game and the promise of a free hot dog and soda.

“Hey, would you like to go to the game tonight it won’t you free hot dog & soda,” the person texted.

The Winfield Police Department officer quickly responded that he thought the person had the wrong number.

“I would love to go to the game tonight! Sadly I think you have the wrong number,” he texted back with a frowning face emoji.

“No I don’t,” the person responded, insisting they had the correct number. “We went to the game together.”

The officer asked what game they went to together and the person texted, “With Shari & Diana we got high together girl.”

The officer then sent a picture of himself sitting in the police station holding up his badge, with the text: “Pretty sure we didn’t get high together.”

When his photo was met by silence, the officer pressed on.

“Are you still gonna come pick me up for the game though?” he wrote, before jokingly adding, “I was really looking forward to going to the game.”

The person finally did respond but was no longer interested in continuing the conversation.

“Wrong number,” the person texted.

“I tried to tell you that but nnnooo I don’t know what I’m talking about,” the officer wrote back.

“You can stop,” the person wrote back, adding a red stop sign emoji.

The Winfield Police Department shared the conversation on Facebook. It has been shared more than 11,000 times.