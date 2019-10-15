



— A Phoenix homeowner renting out his studio on Airbnb says one of his guests trashed his place and left behind a packet of heroin that his toddler nearly swallowed.

Jared Fiori said he was cleaning out his rental unit after the guests left when his one-and-a-half-year-old boy pick up a tin foil packet and began to put it in his mouth.

“Ran right over, and I snatched it from him,” Fiori told CBS affiliate KPHO.

Fiori works as a firefighter and paramedic in northern Arizona and says he’s gone through some narcotics training.

“For all the knowledge that I have, the limited training, I knew what it was,” he said.

Fiori said he destroyed the heroin by burning it in his barbecue.

#Phoenix Airbnb host says his toddler found heroin left by a guesthttps://t.co/qykZLEZDvP pic.twitter.com/gna3Do0UkP — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) October 14, 2019

A woman, her husband, and a four-year-old had been staying at the Airbnb for four days. Fiori said he contacted Arizona’s Department of Child Safety to report possible child abuse or neglect.

“I know we all have problems in life,” he said. “I’ve had problems in my life in my younger days, and the kids come first. And when you’re putting them at risk for your bad behavior, you really need to rethink what you’re doing in life.”

Fiori said he also contacted Airbnb to get the woman’s account suspended. And he messaged the woman, telling her that she was no longer welcome.

“Don’t rent to locals,” he said. “It’s a sad thing that we can’t cater to our own people without problems but everyone I talked to say they have problems with local renters.”

KPHO said the station reached out to the woman who rented Fiori’s studio unit for a comment but has not yet heard back from her.