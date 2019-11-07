



Supernatural returns tonight with a brand-new episode as the show draws closer to its series finale. After 15 years the Winchester brothers story will be all wrapped up and the actors who played them will close a chapter that has spanned most of their adult lives.

CBS Local’s Matt Weiss spoke to Jensen Ackles ahead of tonight’s episode to discuss his run on the show and what’s to come.

MW: Hey Jensen, how’re you doing buddy?

JA: Doing well, Matt!

MW: Supernatural, now in it 15th and final season, you’ve been on the show since it began. What’s it been like for you to work on this show? What has it meant for you personally to see this come to its conclusion?

JA: Oh man, that’s a… that’s a big question. This has been a part of my life going on 15 years now, it’s been a majority of my adult life. I was in my 20’s and single when the show started and now I’m north of 40 with a wife and three kids. It’s been a constant in my life for so long, it will be interesting to see how everything falls into place when the show comes to the end.

You know I talk a lot to my wife about it, I know this is a just a turning of the page. So I’m already looking towards the horizon to see what the next chapter’s going to be and I’m excited about it. Sure there’s a little nervousness going on, that’s just because it’s such a big change. I’m usually not one that changes things up radically. This will be a pretty big radical change for me. So yeah, I don’t know. As soon as I do know, I’ll be letting you guys know.

MW: You’ve played Dean Winchester for most of your adult life like you said, What are some of your favorite things about Dean after being able to play this character for so long?

JA: The whole Dean attitude of devil-may-care and beat up hero, it’s the kind of character I’ve always gravitated to. I’ve always liked the Indiana Jones style character, I’ve always liked the John McClane characters, these guys that aren’t perfectly poised in every situation but somehow manage to scrape their way by and save the girl and beat the bad guy and also do it with a little bit of humor involved. For me that’s always been kind of a dream character description and Dean certainly fits that mold. And also he gets to drive a real badass car, which is fun.

MW: Yeah is that going to be tough for you too, not having Baby around anymore?

JA: Well, I’m trying to work on that. I’m hoping to have Baby around when the show is over, but the jury is a little out on that just yet. Hopefully I have more news for you when the show actually comes to an end.

MW: We’re all rooting for you. The show is one thing, but to lose Baby is another.

JA: I agree, I agree.

MW: You’ve also pulled double duty on the show working as a director. What’s it like to wear both hats, especially at such a crucial part of the series as everything is coming to a close?

JA: To be honest with you, it’s kind of been business as usual. I don’t think there’s been a heavier weight put on at least the first half of the season. We’re at episode 10 right now, halfway through. I did episode four, I just kind of attacked it the same way I’ve attacked the last five episodes that I directed. I think a lot of us are, obviously from the writing standpoint, they’re having to amp it up a little bit more, they’re having to put in, they’re having to pull in a lot of the stops. From a directing standpoint we take that script and try and make it the best we can and that’s what I did. And yeah, I’m proud of it, I think it came out great, and can’t wait to see what the fans think of it.

MW: Last question here before I let you go, the show has such a passionate fan base built up over the years, what do you want to say to them in terms of what to expect in these last few episodes?

JA: First off, thanks for finding us, thanks for watching us and supporting us whether you found us 15 years ago or whether you found us 15 months ago. You found us, you supported us and thank you for being part of this family that has been such an amazing part of my life, it’s changed my life in so many ways, it really is kind of an experience and an honor of a lifetime. Expect us to go big and start swinging for the fences. We’re going to try and do as much justice to the show as we possibly can in the final season and give it as much care and love as we can just to give it justice that it needs to be done for a show that’s been on this long.

MW: Thank you, it’s been a pleasure watching the show over the years, great to talk to you and all the best for the rest of the season and for whatever comes on next.

JA: I appreciate that Matt, thanks.

Tune in tonight on The CW to catch all the action as Supernatural draws to a close. Check your local listings for more information.