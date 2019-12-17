



— Workers at a Dairy Queen in Indianapolis who were apparently fed up with illicit activities in the restaurant’s parking lot took matters into their own hands.

The DQ Grill & Chill’s reader board, which usually promotes meal deals on its famous Blizzards and burgers, was changed last week to read: “PARKING LOT – NOT FOR DRUG SALES THANK YOU.”

The sign took some customers by the surprise.

“I’ve never noticed anything suspicious, no, I’ve never seen anything of that nature, no,” Longene Taylor told CBS affiliate WTTV.

Northwest side Dairy Queen posts message regarding parking lot: "Not for drug sales" https://t.co/450EOepMX1 — CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) December 15, 2019

“It is very shocking that a business would have to post ‘no drug sales’ on their parking lot. You would just think that would be a given,” said Katrina Scott, another Dairy Queen customer.

But an employee who did not want to appear on camera said the drug activity was starting to scare off their customers.

“This is a family business, and it’s been a lot of drug trafficking and people sitting in their cars all-day at the location. Also, there’s been needles out here, drug paraphernalia, bags,” the employee said.

The sign was changed a little more than 24 hours later to “WE LOVE YOU INDY” on orders from Dairy Queen Corporate, but the “NOT FOR DRUG SALES” message had already raised awareness.

“Well, the message got word because it’s definitely changed in the hours it was up. We hope it stays that way,” said the employee.