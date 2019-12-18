



— A Washington state man was stabbed in the neck and robbed by a group of teenagers, including his granddaughter, on Monday night, police said.

The victim, 66, told investigators he was inside his home in Hazel Dell, Washington, when his granddaughter and three other teens entered the house, assaulted him and left with his car, wallet and cellphone.

He was treated at a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Officers tracked down the stolen vehicle in Seaside, Oregon, and pursued it. The car crashed into a swamp area and three of the suspects were arrested.

The fourth suspect ran off and approached the home of Adam Israel, who said he was aware of police activity in the area.

@ClarkCoSheriff responded to robbery yesterday near 83rd/26th. Deputies found a 66 y/o man stabbed in the neck. The victim told deputies his granddaughter and 3 other teens assaulted him and stole his wallet, phone and car. They were arrested in Clatsop Co. @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/zwNh7NKBDO — Jacquelyn Abad (@JacquelynAbadTV) December 17, 2019

“He walks up on my front porch and starts banging on my door and ringing the doorbell” Israel told CBS affiliate KOIN. “I grabbed my firearm and tell my family to get upstairs.”

After walking around the porch and kicking the door, the suspect left. Israel watched him go to a nearby house to ask for dry clothing. The woman who answered the door turned him away.

“He needed medical assistance because it was really cold last night — it was probably in the low 30s,” he said.

Officers arrested the fourth suspect about 90 minutes later.

One of the suspects, aged between 14 and 17 years old, was treated for minor injuries before being released back to authorities.

Two of the suspects, both 17-year-old boys, are facing first-degree robbery and second-degree attempted murder charges, KATU reported.