(CBS Local)- Welcome to championship week.

If you have made it this far, you are one of the best fantasy team owners in your league. That means you’re likely very aware of the best matchups from week-to-week and which players to pick up off the waiver wire at any given time.

But, just in case you want some extra help for that all-important championship game, we have enlisted the experts from Fantasy Football Today to give their insights on which players should be in your lineup this week.

While his team has been struggling for much of the year, Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers is the start of the week. As Dave Richard points out, Rivers is facing an Oakland defense that has allowed “21 or more fantasy points to quarterbacks” this season. Then, you factor in Rivers’ history against the Raiders. He has thrown for multiple touchdowns against them in six of the last seven outings according to Richard. Getting the L.A. signal caller in your lineup this week will be a priority.

On the flip side of things, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the sit of the week this week for Heath Cummings, which may surprise some. “It shouldn’t be surprising because of the way he’s played lately. He has been over 16 fantasy points once since Week 9,” said Cummings. Add in the fact that he is facing a Vikings defense that is strong against the pass, allowing opposing quarterbacks just 15.1 fantasy points per game.

Start

QB: Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Oakland Raiders

RB: Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

WR: Breshad Perriman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans

Sit

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

RB: Le’Veon Bell, New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

WR: Odell Beckham, Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens