



Do a little research and you’ll likely be astonished by just how much sugar is hiding in America’s favorite comfort drinks. But rest assured, you can still get your drink on while maintaining a sustainable keto lifestyle—specifically a DIRTY, LAZY, KETO lifestyle—with this sweet treat from Stephanie Laska, author of The DIRTY, LAZY, KETO Cookbook, available now from Simon & Schuster.

When on a keto diet, your physical sugar cravings will often wane, but old habits and emotional triggers that scream for sugar often persist. Psychological hungers for sweets won’t change overnight. Laska’s DIRTY, LAZY, KETO plan allows for “safe” substitutes to keep on hand, which can help you get through moments when your mind screams for something sweet. The Taco Bell Strawberry Freeze is a drink Laska enjoyed almost every day—as she lost 140 pounds!

TACO BELL STRAWBERRY FREEZE RECIPE

This dessert is low impact (only 1g net carbs), quick to make, and will instantly cure a raging sweet tooth. You may have already stumbled upon a variation of this recipe. Be forewarned, however, if you see one that calls for cup after cup of heavy whipping cream (HWC). I urge you to pass on those experiments for weight gain! Trust me, only a splash of dairy fat is what you need to make this recipe a winner.

Tips & Options: The varieties of this dessert are ENDLESS! Don’t be afraid to experiment with any flavor of diet soda in lieu of seltzer water. You may want to let the soda pop “fizzle” out a bit before adding to the blender, however—you don’t want an explosion on your hands (which has actually happened to me, by the way).

2 cups ice

1 (9-gram) box strawberry sugar-free Jell-O gelatin

1 cup sugar-free flavored seltzer water (any flavor)

2 tablespoons half and half

Add all ingredients to a blender and pulse until ice is smooth (like a Frosty). Serve immediately.

Serves 1.

PER SERVING:

Calories: 75

Fat: 3G

Protein: 4G

Sodium: 210MG

Fiber: 0G

Carbohydrates: 1G

Sugar: 1G

TIME

Prep Time: 3 MIN

Cook Time: 0 MIN

Excerpted from The DIRTY, LAZY KETO Cookbook by Stephanie Laska and William Laska.

Copyright © 2020 by Stephanie Laska and William Laska. Photography by James Stefiuk. Used with the permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All rights reserved.

Stephanie Laska doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk. She is one of the few keto authors who has successfully lost half of her body weight (140 pounds!) and maintained that weight loss for six years and counting. Her sass and honest approach to keto dieting has been quoted in articles by Reader’s Digest, Yahoo News, First for Women Magazine, and Costco Connection Magazine. Stephanie’s story or image is celebrated in publications such as Muscle and Fitness: Hers, Big Sur International Marathon Race Guide, RunDisney, and even in a Groupon! She has run a dozen marathons, most notably the New York City Marathon as a sponsored athlete from PowerBar. Not bad for a girl who ran her first mile (as in ever!) close to the age of forty.