



Five minutes and six seconds.

That is how long it took Patrick Mahomes to go from forgettable Super Bowl performance to comeback hero as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. The win is the Chiefs second Super Bowl victory in franchise history and the first in fifty years since Hank Stram and Len Dawson led the organization to a win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

Throughout the first three quarters and change, Mahomes had struggled to solve the 49ers defense, under throwing open receivers and misfiring on two passes that were intercepted.

Then, trailing 20-10 with 8:53 remaining in the fourth quarter, Mahomes needed just those aforementioned five minutes and six seconds to lead the Chiefs on two separate touchdown drives each of which ended with him throwing touchdown passes.

Not to be lost in Mahomes’ heroics, the Chiefs defense came up with a pair of massive stops. Their first forced 3-and-out of the game came after the first touchdown drive. After the second, the defense bowed up at midfield and Frank Clark sacked Jimmy Garoppolo on 4th-and-10 to give the ball back to the offense.

One 38-yard touchdown run from Damien Williams later, it was time for Kansas City to celebrate.

In the end, Mahomes completed 26 of 41 attempts for 286 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, adding a third touchdown on the ground. That performance was enough to earn Mahomes the Super Bowl MVP award, adding another trophy to his already impressive collection. Tyreek Hill was his top target, hauling in nine passes for 105 yards while Travis Kelce and Damien Williams were on the receiving end of the two touchdown passes.

Williams had a breakout game himself, carrying 17 times for 104 yards and a touchdown to go along with his touchdown grab.

For the 49ers, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20 of 31 attempts for 219 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Raheem Mostert led the way on the ground tallying 58 yards on 12 carries. But, when it mattered most, the Chiefs defense was able to slow the rushing attack.

“I’m so happy for our players, coaches and fans, especially Andy Reid,” said Chiefs owner Clark Hunt on the post-game stage. “Nobody deserves this more than Andy Reid.”

For Reid, the victory is a long time coming. 15 years after his first appearance in the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2004, Reid finally got the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. You know what they say, the 222nd win is the sweetest. Well, at least in Reid’s case that is.

According to early odds released by FanDuel, the Chiefs are favorites to win Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida next year as well.

Next year’s Super Bowl, Super Bowl LV, is set for February 7th, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on CBS.