



— An honest grocery store worker helped a Michigan family stay in their home, returning an envelope filled with cash he found in the parking lot.

Mike Mitchell, 19, was collecting carts at a Kroger store in Commerce Township when he found the envelope on the ground near a storm drain, WDIV reported.

“Me being me as a curious individual, I took a look inside,” he said.

Mitchell found $1,200 in cash inside.

“This is not mine, so I’m not taking it,” he said.

Mitchell brought the money and an envelope with a couple’s name on it to Willie Thomas, who was working at the customer service desk. Within 10 minutes, a woman came up to the desk. Thomas asked her what her name was and discovered it was her money.

A worker at the Commerce Township Kroger made a discovery in the parking lot that led to an emotional thank you from a local couple. https://t.co/j1BQ5gbVJD — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) February 18, 2020

“When he told me that somebody turned in the envelope, I was so happy,” Amanda Grover tearfully said.

Amanda and Terry Grover said they had brought the cash to the store to purchase money orders to pay their rent, due that very day. But Terry dropped the envelope when he got out of the car.

The couple shopped for about 30 minutes before they realized the envelope was missing. When they went to the customer service desk to see if it had been turned in, they got their money back and a chance to thank Mitchell.

“There’s not bad bone in his body. He deserves all the recognition that he gets,” Amanda said.

The couple offered Mitchell a $40 reward. He refused it at first, saying he couldn’t accept tips. But his store manager convinced him to take the money.

“We live in a world where honesty is hard to find. I care about what is right. That’s why I returned the money,” Mitchell said.