



SEATTLE (CBS) – T-Mobile Park (previously named Safeco Field), provides a memorable setting for outdoor baseball games and concert events, most notably serving as the home for the Seattle Mariners. The complex rests on nearly 9 acres in the SoDo district of downtown Seattle and was constructed in 1999 at a cost of $517 million.

FUN FACTS:

The Rooftop: The ballpark’s one-of-a-kind retractable roof is designed to cover but not enclose the ballpark, thus preserving an open-air environment. It weighs 22 million pounds, can withstand winds up to 70mph, contains enough steel to build a 55 stories tall skyscraper, and takes 10-20 minutes to close or open.

MARINERS MOOSE:

You may spot a furry large moose wandering the stadium on home game days, but fear not, he’s mighty friendly and silly! Mariner Moose made his first appearance in 1990 during a home opener for the Mariners at the old Kingdom. The moose was selected as the Mariners’ first mascot in a contest where they received over 2,500 submissions from children throughout the PNW. The moose was the winning idea from a 5th grader, who believed they are “funny, neat and friendly” creatures. Mariner Moose lives up to this reputation by enjoying the experience of being surrounded by fans, skipping around the stadium, and starting a joyous and thunderous slow clap. But take heed, if he sees you rooting for the other team, he might pull a prank on you!

GETTING THERE (Public Transit)

Those seeking public transportation to T-Mobile Park have four options: Seattle Link Light Rail, King County Metro, Amtrak Cascades Train Service or ride share.

Driving Directions:

From North

I-5 South

Exit 165A – James St

Exit 164 – Dearborn St, 4th Ave S/Edgar Martinez Dr. S and Airport Way S

SR99 Southbound

Exit at S. Atlantic St.

T-Mobile Park is located on 1st Ave S at Atlantic St./Edgar Martinez Drive S.

From South

I-5 Northbound

Exit 163 – West Seattle Freeway/Columbian Way

Follow signs to Spokane St/T-Mobile Park via 6th Ave S Northbound or 1st Ave S

Exit 164B – Edgar Martinez Dr. S

Exit 164A – Dearborn St

From the East

I-90 Westbound

Exit to 4th Ave S to park North or East of T-Mobile Park

Exit to Edgar Martinez Dr S to park South or West of T-Mobile Park

Parking info is available on the T-mobile MLB website and includes a map. Click here for more information. Plan your driving timing ahead as traffic can get congested along all routes as you near the stadiums.

T-MOBILE PARK BAG POLICY:

Per MLB regulations, only bags 16″ x 16″ x 8″ or smaller are permitted inside T-Mobile Park. Guests will be able to check their bags for size outside the gates. Any oversized bags will not be allowed inside the ballpark. No knives, regardless of size or type, are allowed inside T-Mobile Park. Sealed clear water bottles are permitted 32oz. in size or smaller.

More information:

More information about T-Mobile Park is available here:

https://www.mlb.com/mariners/ballpark/