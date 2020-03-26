



— FedEx workers are the usually ones leaving packages on our porches, so it came as a bit of a surprise when a driver found a box left for couriers on a front porch in Glendale, Arizona.

The cardboard package left for UPS, FedEx, USPS, and Amazon delivery drivers was filled with water bottles, Gatorade, cans of soup and rolls of toilet paper.

The demand for delivery services has increased drastically as the coronavirus pandemic keeps many Americans homebound. Amazon says it’s hiring an additional 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers just to keep up.

“Thank you for being committed to the human race, we are depending on you! Take anything you want! Spread love! Stronger TOGETHER,” the homeowner wrote on the box.

A side note mentioned that all the items were “all sanitized.”

The FedEx driver, Tadashi Andrews of nearby Buckeye, Arizona, posted his gratitude for the kind gesture on Instagram.

“I deliver to so many types of places everyday. Businesses, houses, apartments, hospitals, you name it, I’ll deliver,” he wrote. “This house I just left had this box on the porch. So thoughtful. So caring. In a time when people are panicking an hoarding everything for no really good reason, these people are willingly giving it away. We need waaaaay more of this. Please, if you see this, share it. Everyone needs to see this.”

Ultimately, Andrews says he didn’t indulge in the goodies left by the good Samaritans.

“I didn’t need anything, so I didn’t take anything. That’s how we also need to be,” he wrote.