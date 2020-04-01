



— Volunteers in Oklahoma are saddling up to lend a helping hand to senior residents who can’t leave their homes because of coronavirus pandemic.

On a rainy Monday, Lisa Mahmoodjanloo and dozens of other volunteers delivered large boxes of food and supplies to 56 people, which is nearly every person at the Roscoe Dunjee Senior Living Center in Spencer.

“We love our seniors. We want to make anything easier for them,” she told KOCO.

This time, they added some fun. They brought horses.

Volunteers on horseback deliver groceries to elderly at senior living center https://t.co/AKvCZAoYSd — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) April 1, 2020

“You can see them through the screen door, waving and smiling,” Mahmoodjanloo said. “Even though it’s raining, we can still put a smile on their face.”

“I could see lots of the seniors at their windows and doors just waving, so it added that little bit of excitement to this very not bright day,” volunteer Debra Ingraham said.

The volunteers said they will continue to deliver food and supplies every few weeks as long as supplies last.

“We want to take care of them. That’s our goal,” Mahmoodjanloo said.