



Jesus Trejo is one of the funniest comedians out there and on Friday the world will get to watch his first hour long special on Showtime.

“Stay At Home Son” was filmed last November and the California native has put in a lot of work to get to this point in his comedy career.

“I put together this hour and I’m happy that it’s out. I hope it resonates with people,” said Trejo in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I toured with it a bunch last year and I’m excited that it’s finally out. It took a better part of a year to tweak it and move stuff and you move stuff down until the day of the taping. I felt comfortable going into it and there were some adjustments going from the first to the second show because we did two tapings that night.”

Trejo’s comedy hour explores his life as first generation Mexican-American, growing up with immigrant parents and everything from running his first marathon to winning his first fight. The stand-up comedian has had a lot of people help him along the way, but The Comedy Store in Los Angeles has had a monster impact on his career.

“I think there’s a lot of big moments and I celebrate the small victories,” said Trejo. “All of the big victories are when you figure something out. All the way from the beginning when you figure out how to take the microphone out of the stand and put it behind you. You never quite attain being comfortable. I’ve been able to do comedy this long and make a living and provide for my parents. I’ve been fortunate that a lot of great comedians have taken me under their wing. Pauley Shore, who I met at The Comedy Store and Russell Peters, who I met when I parked his car at The Comedy Store. The list is long. It takes a village to raise a comedian. They inspire me to be in the position that they are and pay it forward.”

“Stay At Home Son” is streaming now on Showtime.