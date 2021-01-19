(CBS Local)– On Wednesday, Kamala Harris will make history as the first woman to ever become the Vice President of the United States of America. The former California Senator and Attorney General is also the first African-American and Asian-American person to hold the office of Vice President.

Journalist and author Dan Morain has covered politics for decades in California and he was on the beat when Vice President-Elect Harris first started working in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Morain recently published a new book about Harris from Simon & Schuster called “Kamala’s Way” and he says the future Vice President is one of the most fascinating politicians he’s ever covered.

“She’s such an interesting character. The first story I wrote about her was way back in 1994 when she got an appointment to a state commission,” said Morain, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I knew her a little bit better in 2007 and 2008 when Barack Obama was running for president and she was his main surrogate. When she was running for Attorney General, I was working for the Sacramento Bee as a political affairs columnist, so I wrote about her a lot as an editorial writer. She’s very tough, but she’s also charismatic. She comes into a room and can just light it up with her smile. She’s incredibly engaging and a deliberate and strategic thinker. She is very accomplished, very smart and something to behold.”

Morain didn’t speak to Harris for the book, but relied on his decades of reporting on Harris’ journey through California’s political system and her jump to the national stage. In the book, the author details everything from Harris going to Iowa to stump for President Obama to becoming the first woman Attorney General in California history. Harris will make history once again this week when she becomes Vice President and Morain believes Harris is ready to meet the moment.

“She’s formidable and really smart. Joe Biden would not have picked Kamala Harris to shove her off in the corner like some potted plant,” said Morain. “This is a woman who is very strong and will be consequential in the Senate. She will have an opportunity to cast votes on nominees to the federal bench and bills. Won’t that be extraordinary, symbolism aside. Her success depends on President Biden’s success and she needs to be the best possible Vice President she can be. That means giving him her best advice, being loyal to him publicly and speaking her mind to him privately. I’m sure she will do that. She will help shape policy to the Justice System as well. She will be a consequential Vice President.”

“Kamala’s Way” is available now wherever books are sold and watch all of DJ Sixsmith’s interviews from “The Sit-Down” series here.