By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — In 2015, Cam Newton was the MVP of the National Football League. In 2020, he … was not.

In his first year away from the Panthers organization and his first year with the Patriots, Newton was extremely effective while running the ball but struggled to be a consistent passer. After signing a one-year prove-it deal with the Patriots, Newton hoped to be in a position this offseason to cash in. But the 2020 performance instead has him in a similar situation as last year.

Nevertheless, Newton remains confident that he is a starting NFL quarterback.

“Hell no! I can’t go out like that. I hear all of that talk,” Newton said of speculation that he’ll retire. “My pride won’t allow me to do it. There aren’t 32 guys better than me.”

Newton gave that statement on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson and Fred Taylor, in an episode that will go live on Monday.

In his 15 games played, Newton ranked 24th in the NFL in passing yards and 34th in passing touchdowns in 2020, while being tied for throwing the 13th-most interceptions. He did complete 65.8 percent of his passes, and he ran for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns, looking very much like his younger self in that regard. It also must be noted that the group of pass catchers around him was among the worst in the NFL, especially after Julian Edelman’s season was cut short due to a knee injury.

As for the inconsistency, Newton said that the time he missed due to his positive COVID-19 test early in the season made an uphill battle even harder.