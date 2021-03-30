MINNEAPOLIS (CBS Minnesota) — Many in the Black community are watching the trial of Derek Chauvin and realizing how triggering re-visiting the events of last year can be.

Many who chose to watch the trial of Derek Chauvin are uncovering old feelings, feelings they have not felt since last May, when they watched video of George Floyd begging for his life.

While the trial gets underway so does the effort to meet people where they are to help them process their hurt. Dozens of people calling for justice for Floyd gathered out front of city hall Monday morning.

“We want to meet everybody where they are at while keeping everything civil,” said Kim Griffin.

Crews from A Mother’s Love Initiative are also downtown offering support to those who need help in processing their feelings.

All over social media, people are crying out. It’s triggering, re-traumatizing. They are angry, frustrated, some even sad after watching the video of Floyd’s arrest.

Lewis says emotions are high in his community.

“A lot of people don’t want to see it. They don’t want to relive it. They don’t want to see it again because it brings back those old emotions,” said Manu Lewis. “People need spaces to process what’s going on with them because a lot of people are isolated right now.”

Shiloh Temple is one of the places where people can go to process their feelings while watching the trial.

Minister Arnetta Phillips says people are taking advantage of the space, the facilitators and counselors on hand.

“It’s the tension and it’s the not knowing. It’s the not understanding of what’s really going to happen during the trail,” Phillips said.

One lady walked in and just needed to be with others.

“She was watching it at home and she was like, ‘I just had to walk, and I just had to walk,’ and she said, ‘I just ended up here.’ It just hurts, and I don’t care what color. It’s not about a skin color, it’s that it was a human being and he wasn’t treated as a human being,” she said.

That hurt is what many are trying to soothe.

“We have control over how we respond from this point on, how we react and how we relate to each other from this point on, how we actually see the humanity in each other from this point on,” Lewis said.

Many people CBS Minnesota spoke with say they need the energy of the protestors downtown — not the destructive energy, but productive energy to move the community forward no matter what the verdict ends up being.