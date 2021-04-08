Menu
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
New Book 'Policing Black Athletes: Racial Disconnect In Sports' Examines Colin Kaepernick's Protest: 'That Has Become The Lightning Rod For Outrageous Protest'
Sociologist Dr. Vernon Andrews discusses his new book, one that dives into the issues of race in sports and the "policing" of Black athletes on and off the field.
Masters Preview: Can Jordan Spieth Complete His Comeback?
Dustin Johnson is the defending Masters champion, but he'll have to fend of a stellar field that includes the rising Jordan Spieth.
NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird Ready For 2021 Challenge Cup, Season To Begin With Fans Returning: 'It's Going To Be Exciting For Our Women'
The NWSL commissioner is excited to kick off the league's ninth season with the opportunity for fans to return to stadiums following health and safety guidelines.
Remembering Hank Aaron
Falk throws 3 TDs, No. 19 Washington State beats Utah 33-25
Luke Falk threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns and No. 19 Washington State beat Utah 33-25 on Saturday.
5 Vodka Sauce Recipes To Try This Week
And would you miss it if it wasn't there?
Try These Make-Ahead Freezer Meals Perfect For Weeknights
Set yourself up for easy weeknight dinners no matter what!
Coronavirus Cooking: The Most Searched Recipe In Every State During Quarantine
Find the most popular eats for your home state and across the country during the coronavirus quarantine.
Quarantine Recipes: How To Make Homemade Bagels
See how to make your own homemade bagels while stuck inside during quarantine.
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
April 8, 2021 at 7:35 am
