Filed Under:Around The Nation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A girl who challenged a Pittsburgh Police officer to a foot race had no clue she was up against a former Pitt football player.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Should You Expect A Fourth Relief Payment?

Police shared a video on social media Friday of the race.

READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live

They say during a community walk in Sheraden, a young girl challenged Officer Aundre Wright to a foot race.

MORE NEWS: Record Travel On Easter Weekend Follows Updated CDC Guidelines

What police say she didn’t know was that Officer Wright is a former Pitt football player.