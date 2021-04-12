MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities will be under a 7 p.m. curfew Monday evening following Sunday’s fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The curfew will run until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter III say that the cities are under a state of emergency.

Gov. Tim Walz said that he also is calling a curfew for the entire counties of Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka. More than two million people live in those three counties.

The announcement came at the weekly update on the status of Operation Safety Net, which is in effect as the trial proceedings continue for Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd.

Following Wright’s death Sunday, the Minnesota National Guard was activated. In the early morning hours, state law enforcement leaders said they activated everyone they can to stand guard around the Twin Cities area.

This was originally the plan for when closing arguments and jury deliberation in the Derek Chauvin trial began. But as the looting and unrest spilled into Minneapolis, officials decided the extra enforcement was needed now, not later.

The incident started Sunday afternoon when Brooklyn Center Police say Daunte Wright was pulled over for a traffic violation; they say he had an outstanding warrant.

Police then say Wright started to drive off when an officer shot him and he crashed into another car. His mother says her son had just called her, asking about the car insurance, when the police told him to put the phone away.

Authorities say officers attempted lifesaving measures, but Wright died at the scene.